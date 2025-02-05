Prophet Amoako Attah Urges Ghanaians to Save as He Predicts Economic Challenges in February

Renowned Ghanaian prophet, Francis Amoako Attah, leader of Parliament Chapel International, has issued a strong call for financial prudence as he unveils nine key prophecies for February 2025.

Speaking on Angel TV on February 4, he emphasized the importance of saving in anticipation of economic difficulties and price hikes.

Key Warnings and Predictions

1. Economic Boost with Trump’s Influence – Amoako Atta predicts a surge in global business activity, attributing it to Donald Trump’s policies. He suggests that nations aligning with Trump’s economic strategies will experience financial growth.

2. Impending Hunger Crisis – Following a month of intense prayers in January, he warns of a looming period of hunger that could impact many lives.

3. Desperation Leading to Crime – The prophet cautions that economic hardship may push some individuals to resort to theft and other desperate actions for survival.

4. Saving Culture is Key – He strongly urges Ghanaians to embrace a saving habit in February to mitigate financial hardships in the coming months.

5. Mahama’s Plans Taking Shape – He foresees positive developments in initiatives led by former President John Dramani Mahama, hinting at potential progress in governance and policy execution.

6. Soaring Prices Ahead – A significant increase in the cost of goods and services is expected, prompting a call for people to stock up on essentials.

7. Reviving Collapsed Banks – Prophet Amoako Atta advises Mahama to prioritize the revival of collapsed banks, highlighting its importance for economic stability.

8. Teaching Financial Discipline to Children – Parents are encouraged to educate their children on the value of saving and cutting unnecessary expenses

9. A Year of Generosity – He predicts that 2025 will be marked by an increase in charitable giving and community support, urging people to embrace acts of kindness.

With these warnings, Prophet Amoako Atta’s message has sparked nationwide discussions, urging individuals and leaders alike to prepare for both financial strain and opportunities in the months ahead.