Prophet Bernard El-Bernard Nelson-Eshun’s Bold Prophecy on Mahama’s Political Future Sparks Debate

Prophet Bernard El-Bernard Nelson-Eshun, Senior Pastor of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has once again found himself in the spotlight following a prophetic statement regarding the political future of John Dramani Mahama.

In an exclusive interview with Fiifi Praat on Kingdom FM, the pastor shared his prediction about Mahama’s potential electoral success, drawing considerable attention amid Ghana’s heated political climate.

El-Bernard, a well-known figure in both spiritual and political circles, has previously made headlines with his political prophecies, including one that correctly forecasted Mahama’s victory in the 2024 elections. This latest prediction, however, carries particular significance, given the current state of political affairs in the country.

What distinguishes this prophecy from others is the pastor’s humble approach. Rather than emphasizing personal recognition or asserting authority, El-Bernard made it clear that he was merely a conduit for divine messages. “I am only sharing what God has revealed to me,” he stated in the interview. “This is not about me, and it is certainly not about personal recognition. I am just a vessel through which God speaks.”

Despite the powerful nature of his words, El-Bernard’s tone remained modest and unpretentious. He acknowledged that his past prophecies had faced skepticism, but his commitment to his spiritual calling had only grown stronger. “I will not be intimidated into silence,” he affirmed, recognizing that his predictions might unsettle the current government and its supporters.

However, his bold statements have not been without controversy. Critics have accused the pastor of politicizing his religious platform, suggesting that his alignment with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) might influence his predictions. El-Bernard swiftly addressed these accusations, emphasizing his impartiality in delivering his prophecies.

“I do not get paid for this,” he clarified. “I do not receive gifts from the NDC, nor do I benefit from my prophecies in any way.” The pastor’s firm stance aims to reassure his followers and critics alike that his motivations remain spiritual, not political.

As the conversation around his prophecy continues to unfold, it is clear that El-Bernard’s influence in both the religious and political spheres remains significant, with his predictions continuing to spark both admiration and controversy.