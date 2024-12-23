Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi Claims Spiritual Role in Mahama’s 2024 Election Victory

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has made bold assertions regarding his spiritual involvement in the 2024 presidential elections, attributing John Dramani Mahama’s victory to what he described as “divine strategy and spiritual warfare.”

In a video shared with his congregation, Prophet Kobi outlined how he and a network of pastors worked strategically across various regions of Ghana to counter what he termed “malevolent forces” supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“I was assigned to the Ashanti Region, the NPP’s stronghold,” Prophet Kobi revealed. “Our mission was clear—neutralize any spiritual attacks and strategies aimed at tilting the election in their favour. It was a battle not just of votes but of divine intervention.”

The Ashanti Region has traditionally been a key stronghold for the NPP, consistently delivering high voter turnout and decisive victories. However, Kobi claimed his intervention played a pivotal role in shifting the region’s influence, citing divine guidance as the key to disrupting the NPP’s momentum.

“God revealed to me that if NPP supporters turned out in large numbers, the election would go to a second round. To prevent this, God instructed me to promote voter apathy within their ranks. By His grace, it worked,” Kobi asserted.

The prophet also suggested that even if the election had gone to a second round, Mahama would still have emerged victorious, securing over 60% of the votes. His comments offer a rare glimpse into the spiritual strategies he believes influenced the 2024 election outcome, with Kobi positioning himself as a key player in Mahama’s triumph.