Prophet Eric Asamoah Urges Stonebwoy to Focus on His Music and Ignore Detractors

Prophet Eric Asamoah, Founder and General Overseer of the Prophetic Evangelism Ministry, has advised award-winning Afro-Dancehall artist Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, to concentrate on his God-given talent and disregard negative criticism.

Prophet Asamoah emphasized Stonebwoy’s divine purpose, stating that the artist was destined to inspire and uplift through his music. He commended Stonebwoy for his maturity, particularly in handling recent criticisms without engaging in public disputes.

“Stonebwoy was recently attacked by Shatta Wale for not attending the Abeka Sallah Fest, yet he chose not to respond, showing great maturity,” said Prophet Asamoah. This incident garnered significant media attention, highlighting Stonebwoy’s decision to remain silent and focused on his career.

Prophet Asamoah believes that Stonebwoy’s success in the music industry is tied to his commitment to his calling. “Stonebwoy will achieve great things as long as he stays true to his mission. It’s crucial for him to focus on his music, which has the power to transform lives,” he added.

Stonebwoy, known for hits like “Nominate,” “Activate,” and “Run Go,” has earned a reputation for his impactful lyrics and dynamic performances. His music addresses social issues and promotes positive messages, resonating with a broad audience.

Despite the competitive nature of the music industry and occasional controversies, Stonebwoy has maintained his dedication to his craft, earning numerous awards and a loyal fan base. Prophet Asamoah’s advice serves as a reminder of the importance of staying true to one’s passion and purpose, particularly in an industry fraught with public scrutiny.

In addition to his musical achievements, Stonebwoy is actively involved in philanthropic efforts through the Livingstone Foundation, which supports underprivileged communities. This commitment to giving back further underscores his dedication to using his platform for positive impact.

Prophet Asamoah’s counsel is not only relevant to Stonebwoy but also to other artists navigating similar challenges. Staying focused on one’s talent and purpose can be the key to enduring success and making a meaningful impact.

As Stonebwoy continues to excel in the music industry, his ability to remain undeterred by criticism and focused on his goals will undoubtedly lead to greater achievements. His journey exemplifies the power of dedication, resilience, and a clear vision.

In conclusion, Prophet Eric Asamoah’s advice to Stonebwoy highlights the significance of concentrating on one’s talent and mission. Stonebwoy’s music has the potential to inspire and uplift, and by remaining true to his calling, he will continue to make a substantial impact in the industry and beyond.