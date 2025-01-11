Prophet Kumchacha Calls for Prosecution of Clergymen Involved in National Cathedral Project

Nicholas Osei, the Founder and Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has called for the prosecution of pastors and other individuals associated with the National Cathedral project, which he claims has caused unnecessary financial loss to the nation.

Speaking on Onua TV, Prophet Kumchacha criticized the clergy members on the Board of the National Cathedral, accusing them of supervising what he described as an “unnecessary project” and misusing state funds. He went as far as suggesting that these clergymen should be jailed by the government of John Dramani Mahama.

“I was the first pastor who openly criticized the construction of the National Cathedral because God didn’t ask us to build it,” Kumchacha said, emphasizing his opposition to the project from its inception. He further accused the involved parties, including pastors, of conspiring with former President Akufo-Addo to waste over $58 million, which he claimed had only been spent on excavation work for the project.

The Prophet’s comments echo the criticisms made by opposition figures, such as Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who recently revealed that the Board members of the National Cathedral received a December salary of about GH¢29,000 despite no tangible work being done. Ablakwa and others have continued to question the transparency and accountability of the project, particularly amid the country’s economic struggles.

Kumchacha’s call for legal action against the clerics highlights the growing discontent among certain sections of the public regarding the National Cathedral project, which has been met with both political and religious opposition.