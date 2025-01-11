Prophet Kumchacha Claims Responsibility for NAPO’s Controversial Remarks During 2024 Campaign

In a surprising revelation, Prophet Nicholas Osei, known popularly as Prophet Kumchacha, has taken credit for the controversial comments made by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, during the 2024 election campaign.

In an interview on Onua TV, Prophet Kumchacha openly admitted to having played a spiritual role in the campaign by influencing key figures such as NAPO, Dr. Bawumia, and President Akufo-Addo to frequently mention the name of John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Prophet Kumchacha, his spiritual work behind the scenes was intended to keep Mahama at the forefront of the public’s mind throughout the campaign. He stated: “Do you know the spiritual work I did ahead of last year’s elections? In fact, I did a lot of things behind the scenes, and I’m responsible for the way Napo was talking.”

He continued, revealing how his spiritual influence led to some of NAPO’s infamous gaffes, which included frequent and unintentional references to Mahama. One of the more notable instances was NAPO’s comment about the impossibility of a 24-hour economy, where he stated, “There is nowhere in the world that they practice the 24-hour economy so it’s impossible because even God who created the world sleeps at night.”

Prophet Kumchacha claims that his intervention was designed to keep Mahama’s name in the public discourse, something that led to NAPO’s controversial and often incoherent statements. The clergyman explained that his actions were deliberate, emphasizing that his spiritual work was behind the moments when NAPO made “loose talks” and “mistakes” during speeches.

The admission has sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning the influence of spiritual interventions in the political sphere and others finding humor in the claim. NAPO, who was the Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), made several headlines throughout the campaign, often for remarks that were widely considered controversial or out of place.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Prophet Kumchacha’s claims serve as a provocative reminder of the intersection of spirituality and politics in Ghana.