Prophet Kumchacha Claims Responsibility for NPP Voter Apathy in 2024 Elections

The founder of the Kum’s People Party (KPP), Prophet Nicholas Osei – affectionately known as Prophet Kumchacha – has made a startling revelation, claiming responsibility for the voter apathy that contributed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s loss in the 2024 elections.

In a candid interview on Onua TV, Prophet Kumchacha explained that he had spiritually intervened to prevent many NPP members from voting, an action he believes played a key role in the party’s defeat.

He elaborated, “On the day of the elections, I realized that if I don’t do something drastic, the outcome will not be favourable for those of us who want NPP to lose. So spiritually, I blocked and stopped most of the NPP members from voting, so that’s the reason why they are saying that most of their people didn’t vote.”

The comments come after Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s Presidential Candidate, attributed the party’s loss to a high level of voter apathy among their supporters. Bawumia, after conceding defeat, noted that a significant number of NPP members chose not to participate in the elections, leaving many to wonder why this was the case.

While some have questioned the motivations behind the NPP’s failure to mobilize its supporters, Prophet Kumchacha’s claims offer a unique and controversial perspective on the outcome. His bold statement, if proven true, highlights the growing influence of spiritual and traditional practices in the realm of Ghanaian politics.