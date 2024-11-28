Prophet Kumchacha Criticizes Akufo-Addo’s Leadership, Vows to Never Support NPP Again

Controversial preacher Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has strongly criticized the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, claiming that it would be preferable to be a tree in Canada or the USA than to live as a human under his administration in Ghana.

Speaking during a guest appearance on Onua FM, Kumchacha, who previously supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the last election, expressed his disillusionment with the current government. He emphasized that his experiences have led him to a firm decision: he will never vote for anyone named Nana Addo again, regardless of the circumstances.

“The only lesson I have taken away is to never vote for anyone named Nana Addo. Even if I were to be reborn, I would still refrain from voting for Nana Addo,” Kumchacha declared.

Despite acknowledging the character of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, he made it clear that nothing would compel him to support the NPP in the future. His criticism focused primarily on the country’s economic situation under Akufo-Addo’s leadership, with Kumchacha expressing deep frustration over the ongoing economic challenges facing Ghanaians.

The preacher’s comments reflect growing dissatisfaction among some sections of the population regarding the government’s handling of Ghana’s economic crisis, which continues to be a key issue in the upcoming elections.