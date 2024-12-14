Prophet Kumchacha Reveals He Formed “Kum People’s Party” to Overthrow NPP

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has revealed that his establishment of the “Kum People’s Party” was driven by a desire to challenge and overthrow the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview with Fiifi Prat on Kingdom FM, Prophet Kumchacha explained that the harsh conditions imposed on Ghanaians under the current administration compelled him to take action and create a political party that would contest the NPP’s leadership.

“I formed my political party because of the NPP. The way they were treating the people of Ghana was unacceptable, which led me to establish my party to challenge and overthrow them,” he said.

The prophet also expressed discontent with the current leadership of the NPP, noting that under former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the party operated effectively. However, he claimed that the NPP’s fortunes began to decline with the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Nana Addo has ruined the NPP since taking over from Kufuor. Many people share this view. He has destroyed the party,” Prophet Kumchacha asserted.

In his critique of President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, Kumchacha also voiced strong disapproval over the president’s failure to reshuffle his ministers, despite being in office for seven years. He further condemned the president’s refusal to replace Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, even after significant calls from within the NPP to remove him due to perceived poor performance.