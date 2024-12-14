Prophet Kumchacha Reveals Threats Over Criticism of Akufo-Addo Government

Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, has revealed that he has faced multiple threats to his life due to his outspoken criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration.

In a recent interview on Kingdom FM, Prophet Kumchacha disclosed that his public comments, particularly regarding the mismanagement of the economy by President Akufo-Addo, have resulted in threats on six separate occasions. He shared the distressing experience of having to take extreme precautions for his safety.

“I have spent nights at radio stations because of numerous threats directed at me over my criticism of Nana Addo,” Kumchacha said. “I have filed six threat complaints at the Central Police Headquarters. On some occasions, I’ve had to sleep at different locations to avoid being caught off guard by those threatening me.”

The prophet also revealed that some individuals had even traced him to his home, further escalating his fears. “Some of these people have even traced me to my home,” he added.

Despite these challenges, Prophet Kumchacha remains resolute in his stance against what he perceives as the government’s mismanagement and continues to speak out.