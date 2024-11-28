Thursday, November 28, 2024
    Politics

    Prophet Kumchacha Urges Ghanaians to Vote for John Mahama to Secure a Place in Heaven

    By: News Ghana

    Controversial Ghanaian cleric, Prophet Kumchacha, has stirred debate after urging Ghanaians to vote for John Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the upcoming election if they wish to attain a place in heaven.

    Speaking on Onua FM, Kumchacha boldly claimed that God is a member of the NDC and that voting for Mahama would align voters with divine favor.

    The outspoken preacher went on to criticize the current administration under President Nana Akufo-Addo, describing his leadership as “disgusting.” Kumchacha’s comments centered on the government’s $58 million investment in the National Cathedral, a project he described as a failure that has now become a “swimming pool.”

    Comparing the economic conditions under Mahama and the current government, Kumchacha pointed to the significant depreciation of the cedi and rising fuel prices. “During Mahama’s regime, $1 was equivalent to GH¢4, but now a dollar costs GH¢17 under the NPP government,” he said. He also highlighted the increase in fuel prices, claiming that under Mahama, petrol cost GH¢15 per liter, while the current price is GH¢60 per liter.

    In his closing remarks, Kumchacha made a provocative statement, urging Ghanaians to vote for Mahama if they wish to secure a better future. “If you want to go to heaven, vote for John Mahama on the 7th of December. Anyone who wants to go to hell is free to vote for any party they choose,” he said.

    Kumchacha’s comments, which blend religious rhetoric with political endorsement, have sparked controversy and fueled heated discussions ahead of the country’s presidential election.

