Prophet Kusi Appiah Denies Allegations of NPP Ties, Clarifies His Role in 2024 Election Prophecies

Prophet Paul Kusi Appiah, known for his high-profile prophecies, has sought to dispel rumors linking him to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and any influence over the 2024 election outcomes.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Tanko on Lawson TV/Radio, Prophet Kusi firmly rejected claims that he has been working with the NPP to shape election results, particularly the defeat of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“I am not working for the NPP. I am not involved in any plot against the NDC or any other political party,” Prophet Kusi emphasized. “My duty as a prophet is to deliver the messages I receive from God without political bias or interference,” he added, seeking to clarify his position amidst growing speculation about his involvement in Ghana’s political affairs.

While addressing the political tension surrounding the election, the Warrior-Prophet stressed the neutrality of his prophetic role, asserting that his prophecies are not influenced by any political affiliations. His statements come after his prophecies about the 2024 elections stirred debate, with some questioning whether he had a vested interest in the success or failure of certain candidates.

Despite his efforts to distance himself from political agendas, Prophet Kusi acknowledged his personal connection with Bawumia, with whom he has had a long-standing relationship. “I’ve known Bawumia for some time, and I believe he was divinely chosen for this role. I have always supported him, not out of political alignment but out of respect for what I believe is his divine appointment. But that’s where my involvement ends,” Kusi clarified.

This admission raises intriguing questions about the relationship between spirituality and politics in Ghana, particularly in the context of prophecies that touch on major political events. Kusi’s remarks appear to underscore the delicate balance between offering spiritual guidance and remaining politically neutral, especially when figures of significant political influence are involved.

When asked about the role of Bawumia’s running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in the NPP’s 2024 election campaign, Prophet Kusi reiterated his commitment to spiritual matters. “I don’t get involved in the specifics of political decisions. My role is spiritual; I’m here to share the prophecies I receive from God, not to speculate on political strategies or outcomes,” he asserted, maintaining his position as a neutral observer in Ghana’s political scene.

As the debate over the intersection of faith and politics continues to evolve, Prophet Kusi’s statements offer valuable insight into how spiritual figures navigate their roles in politically charged environments.