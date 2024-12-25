Prophet Kusi Appiah Vows to Restore NPP to Power with Prayer and Fasting Despite Election Loss

Prophet Paul Kusi Appiah, known as the Warrior-Prophet and leader of the Nyametease Ampa Prayer Ministry in Kumasi, has vowed to restore the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to power following their defeat in Ghana’s 2024 elections.

Speaking on Wontumi Radio, he expressed an unwavering commitment to fasting and prayer, declaring that the NPP would return to power “even if it takes 100 years.”

He drew parallels with biblical figures like Esther and Mordecai, believing that divine intervention would ultimately favour the NPP’s cause. He also referenced the story of witches who fasted to harm the Apostle Paul, declaring, “We are going to do the same to redeem our image and the image of God.”

Prophet Kusi Appiah had previously prophesied that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would win the 2024 elections, a statement that stirred significant anticipation. He had even described the details of the inauguration ceremony, foreseeing what Bawumia and his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, would wear.

However, when the Electoral Commission declared John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the winner of the election, many questioned the validity of Kusi Appiah’s prophecy. Despite this, the Warrior-Prophet insisted that the results were part of a divine plan, asserting that God intervened to prevent potential conflict in the country. “If the NPP had won, there would have been war,” he declared, urging others to investigate further.