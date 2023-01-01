Prophet Nigel Gaisie Pours Out Prophecies Despite The Warnings

Nigel Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, continued to deliver what he says are messages from God on December 31st despite many warnings and cautions from the Ghana Police Service to pastors that the ban on predictions is still in effect.

The General Overseer used a cryptic description of a nation to reveal his forecasts at his Watch Night ceremony for the second time in a row.

Similar to the previous year, when he referred to the Republic of Umuofia as the nation he was foretelling, at the 2022 Watch Night service, he concocted the moniker Republic of Yemp Nokware, which is roughly translated as “We don’t like the truth.”

Earlier, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said that of the 47 predictions God had already given him for the nation, number 14 was for the IGP. But before December 31, he warned that the number might rise.

Prophet Nigel, who used a translator when speaking to his congregation in the local dialect, said the following:

“When the Lord sent my spirit to the Republic of Y3mpe Nokware, I observed that the IGP had changed. I saw the IGP in the spheres of the spirit, and his boots were removed.

I had a dream, I saw it, and if they don’t pray about it, it will happen.

Nigel Gaisie claimed to have seen Kwame Dramani in white sitting at the Jubilee House in one of the prophesies.

He also said that a prominent Nigerian pastor would die while the church will be attacked.

Prophet Nigel claimed to have seen a horse that the Lord’s angel had warned him was to blame for the misery of the people of Yempe Nokware.

He clarified that the Lord’s angel had claimed that the horse had stolen a great deal from the populace.

When he arrived at the Finance Ministry after being carried there (spiritually), he saw that the nation’s coffers were empty. He was warned to warn the populace to change the horse with rage lest the nation be lead into a catastrophe that will take 70 years to recover from.

Additionally, he claimed that some journalists working in the nation might face legal action due to the upcoming attacks on the fourth branch of government.

The Prophet shared with the congregation more than 50 prophesies in all.

Prophecy prohibition

On December 27, the police urged religious organizations and leaders to exercise caution when disseminating end-of-year prophesies that can cause unrest and commotion in Ghana.

According to the Police Service, Ghana’s laws continue to apply to religious freedom.

Therefore, it pleaded with everyone to uphold the law’s prohibition on the dissemination of predictions, especially religious organizations.