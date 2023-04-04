Prophet Nigel Gaisie slept with my girlfriend – Nana Romeo breaks silence

Almost three years after claims that Nigel Gaisie snatched the girlfriend of Nana Romeo, the radio presenter has narrated what led to the incident he described as “unfortunate and shocking”.

According to Nana Romeo, Nigel Gaisie indeed had an affair with his (Romeo) girlfriend and whenever he thinks about how unfairly the preacher treated him, he experiences pain.

In June 2020, actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger suggested that Nigel Gaisie had an affair with Nana Romeo’s wife, a reason the radio presenter’s beautiful relationship with the pastor soured.

In one of her rants, she emitted: “What did he (Nigel Gaisie) do to your wife? Yes, we also have facts, we warned you, you didn’t listen, you see your stubbornness?”

That assertion was trumpeted by one Kakra Essiam who claimed to be a former junior pastor. Corroborating Afia Schwarzenegger’s suggestion, Kakra Essiam alleged that Nana Romeo made Nigel Gaisie a Godfather and opened up to the preacher on personal issues including his relationship with the lady, only for Nigel Gaisie to have an affair with her.

Although the public expected Nana Romeo to comment on the issue, the broadcaster kept mute at the time as the rumour went rife.

But in a recent interview with Stacy Amoateng monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Romeo gave a narration of what transpired. He recalled how he became close to Nigel Gaisie, disclosing that it was after his interview with the preacher about the demise of musician Ebony Reigns went viral.

“When Ebony died, I called Nigel because I had seen a video of his prophecy about the incident. He wasn’t popular but the interview shot him to fame so we became friends. I booked musicians to perform at his church,” Nana Romeo recalled in the Twi language.

“One holiday, I decided to go out with my girlfriend. The lady had been good to me. She bought a car for me, rented an apartment for me and I told him all the good things the lady had done for me. I don’t know if that was what enticed him.

“The lady and I were about to go to the beach to enjoy the holiday when Nigel called me on the phone that he needed me to check out something for him so I should come over. That was when I introduced the lady to him.

“Later, he started texting the lady, going out on lunch dates. So, his junior pastors were shocked and surprised at his actions and they called me and told me about it.

“One day, I went to his house. They didn’t grant me access; he called the security personnel to tell me he was not around. Later, he called to apologise about the act and claimed he didn’t know what came over him. The thought of this hurts me so much,” Nana Romeo narrated.

Sharing a snippet of his interview on Instagram, Nana Romeo disclosed why he had to break silence over the matter.

His caption read: “This is how Nigel Gaisie destroyed my relationship. I decided not to comment on this issue but I finally had to…”