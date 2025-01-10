Prophet Nigel Gaisie Urges Ghanaians to Pray for Mahama and NDC’s 24-Hour Economy Initiative

In the aftermath of former President John Dramani Mahama’s victory in Ghana’s December elections, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has called on Ghanaians to come together in prayer to support the new administration and the ambitious 24-hour economy policy.

This proposal, central to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s economic revival plans, aims to enhance productivity and create new opportunities across the country.

Speaking exclusively on Lawson TV/Radio’s Ghana Se Sen, Prophet Gaisie emphasized that the success of such an initiative requires not only political will and effective governance but also divine intervention. According to the prophet, without spiritual backing, the task of rejuvenating Ghana’s economy could prove to be insurmountable.

“We need to support Mahama and his team with our prayers,” Gaisie stated. “This is not just about policies; it’s about invoking God’s help. Without His guidance, the journey ahead could be very challenging.”

The NDC’s recent victory has sparked optimism among supporters, who are hopeful about the party’s ability to steer the country towards economic recovery. Prophet Gaisie acknowledged the high expectations, adding that while Mahama’s team is capable, the country’s success will also hinge on collective spiritual support. “The expectations are high,” Gaisie said. “But with the right leadership and divine favor, I am confident they will deliver.”

The spiritual leader also reflected on the broader significance of Mahama’s return to power, suggesting that the NDC’s victory was more than just a political win. “The NDC’s victory wasn’t just political,” Gaisie explained. “It was the result of prayers, divine intervention, and the intercession of men of God who played their part.”

The push for a 24-hour economy has garnered attention as a bold strategy to increase productivity, especially in a country facing significant economic challenges. However, as Prophet Gaisie pointed out, such an ambitious policy will require the support of both the public and a higher power. This call to prayer marks the beginning of a new phase in Ghana’s political and economic journey, with both political and spiritual leaders acknowledging the importance of collective effort in achieving national progress.