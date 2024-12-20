Prophet Ogyaba Reflects on Balancing Mining and Ministry in Early Years

Before Prophet Ogyaba became a well-known spiritual leader, his life took a distinctive path as he balanced the worlds of mining and ministry.

In a recent interview on Kingdom FM, he shared valuable insights into how his early business ventures in mining intertwined with his spiritual calling.

Prophet Ogyaba recalled his humble beginnings, stating, “I started mining when I was doing the work of God.” With a smile, he shared how he strategically divided his time between the two worlds. “I had specific days I would go and mine, and other days I would use for church. I was doing all these with my brother-in-law, Adu.”

The partnership in mining was a family affair. “He would go and secure the land, then I would pay for it, so we started the mining activity together,” Prophet Ogyaba explained. But for him, the mining project was about more than just business. It was also a means of giving back to the community.

“It was also for the youth there,” he added. “The mining activity helped create jobs, and I felt that by doing this, I was contributing to the development of the community while also staying committed to my spiritual work.”

This unique balance between his business ventures and spiritual commitments persisted for a significant period as he navigated the responsibilities of both roles. Prophet Ogyaba admitted that it was challenging, but he firmly believed in the possibility of harmonizing the two.

“I had to balance the two because they both played significant roles in my life,” he explained. “It wasn’t easy, but I believed that both paths could coexist in a way that would benefit me and others.”

Today, as a prominent spiritual figure, Prophet Ogyaba reflects on this period of his life as foundational, shaping his ability to serve both his community and his faith.