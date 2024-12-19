Prophet Ogyaba Reflects on Generosity Towards Kumawood Actors During Acting Career

In a candid interview on Kingdom FM on December 18, Prophet Ogyaba shared insights into his past involvement with Kumawood actors, particularly his generosity during his time as an actor in the local film industry.

Before his transition into pastoral work, Ogyaba, who had a successful acting career, recalled a period when he was financially well-off. He fondly remembered visiting Kumawood film sets, where he would offer cash donations and gifts to the actors as a means of support. Among the key recipients of his kindness was actor Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as Lilwin.

“I used to visit Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as Lilwin, on set and make donations. He was the main recipient of my generosity,” Ogyaba said, highlighting the close relationship he shared with the actor during that time.

Ogyaba also reflected on his friendship with another Kumawood legend, Agya Koo. He recalled the times when they would drive around in an Escalade together, emphasizing the camaraderie they enjoyed. “I remember a time when Agya Koo and I were driving around in an Escalade together. Those were the days when we really enjoyed each other’s company,” he said, with a smile.

Despite his financial success from acting, Ogyaba made it clear that he never used the money he earned from his acting career for personal gain. “I never used any of the money I made from acting,” he remarked. “I was doing well financially, but my purpose was to support my colleagues. I wanted to help them rise as I did.”

His ability to give back to others was a key part of his approach, as he used his financial stability to support those struggling in the industry. Ogyaba’s story reflects the sense of camaraderie and selflessness he felt towards his fellow Kumawood actors during a pivotal time in his life.