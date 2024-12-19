Prophet Ogyaba Urges Incoming Mahama Administration to Regulate Galamsey for Economic Growth and Environmental Protection

Prophet Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, popularly known as Prophet Ogyaba and founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, has called on the incoming government under President-elect John Dramani Mahama to focus on regulating galamsey, a controversial but economically significant activity in Ghana.

In an interview with Fiifi Praat on Kingdom FM, Prophet Ogyaba, who has strong ties to both the Kumawood film industry and the mining sector, expressed his belief that galamsey could play a crucial role in addressing unemployment and stimulating the country’s economy. Drawing from his personal experience in the mining business, Ogyaba reflected, “Back in the day, when I was part of the galamsey business, I was able to support my extravagant lifestyle. It was a period where the profits were significant, and for many, it served as the only viable means of survival.”

While acknowledging the economic benefits of galamsey, Ogyaba emphasized the need for regulation to prevent the environmental degradation associated with illegal mining activities. “While galamsey can provide substantial economic opportunities, it’s crucial that it is properly regulated. We cannot allow our land to be destroyed, and our water bodies polluted, simply for the sake of short-term gains,” he warned.

Prophet Ogyaba’s call was for a balanced approach—one that maximizes the economic potential of galamsey while ensuring sustainable practices are adopted to safeguard the environment. He urged the new government to introduce comprehensive regulations that address both the financial opportunities and the environmental challenges linked to the practice. “I understand the need for profit, but the health of our land, our people, and our future generations must be equally prioritized,” he concluded.