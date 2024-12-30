Prophet Paul Kusi Appiah Reveals Why Bawumia Lost 2024 Election, Claims NPP Ignored Warnings

In an interview on Lawson Radio/TV, Prophet Paul Kusi Appiah, also known as the Warrior-Prophet, shared his candid thoughts on the unexpected defeat of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential elections.

Despite his earlier prophecy predicting a victory for Bawumia, the outcome was starkly different, and the Prophet attributed this to a series of factors, including the refusal of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership to heed his counsel.

“I had made it clear from the beginning, but my words fell on deaf ears,” Prophet Kusi Appiah said, expressing his disappointment at the NPP’s failure to follow the guidance he had offered. According to him, the party’s leadership ignored crucial advice, which he believes played a significant role in the defeat.

However, the Warrior-Prophet emphasized that the reasons for Bawumia’s loss went beyond simple electoral missteps. “There are significant secrets surrounding this defeat, secrets that could cause further divisions within the NPP,” he hinted, suggesting deeper underlying issues that are yet to be fully revealed. He made it clear that discussing these issues further could lead to greater unrest, signaling that the situation was more complicated than it appeared on the surface.

Despite his earlier prediction failing to materialize, Prophet Kusi Appiah remained firm in his belief that the failure to act on prophetic guidance was a major factor. “It’s not about the lack of prophecy, but the failure to act on the guidance given,” he explained, reiterating that the NPP’s failure to follow the right course ultimately led to the outcome.

The Prophet also shared an intriguing conversation he had with renowned prophet JY Adu just days before the election. According to Kusi Appiah, Adu reached out to warn him of potential voter apathy in the Ashanti Region, a traditionally stronghold for the NPP. “JY Adu spoke to me and revealed that there would be voter apathy in the Ashanti Region,” he recalled. “Unfortunately, this was exactly what happened. The people didn’t turn out in the numbers they were expected to, and that was a significant blow to Bawumia’s chances.”

This revelation adds another layer to the complex web of factors influencing Bawumia’s defeat, painting a picture of a deeper disconnect between the NPP leadership and its core supporters. Prophet Kusi Appiah’s reflections highlight the challenges the party may face moving forward, particularly if it fails to address the internal divisions and concerns he alluded to in his interview.