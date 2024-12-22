Prophet Predicts Rise of a New “Mahama” in Ghana’s Political Future

Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has once again captured national attention with a bold prophecy about the future of Ghana’s political landscape.

Known for his accurate prediction of John Dramani Mahama’s anticipated victory in the 2024 elections, the prophet now reveals another intriguing vision linked to the name Mahama.

In an interview with Fiifi Praat on Kingdom FM, Prophet Elbernard prophesied that a new political figure, also bearing the name Mahama, will emerge in Ghana’s politics after the end of John Mahama’s presidency. This new Mahama, however, will not be a Christian like the former president but will follow the Muslim faith.

The prophet revealed that this emerging leader will face challenges in his first attempt at the presidency, but he is predicted to succeed in the 2032 elections, gaining significant support and leaving a lasting impact on the nation’s political direction.

While Elbernard refrained from identifying the individual or the political party this new Mahama might represent, he emphasized that the name Mahama will remain a prominent force in Ghana’s political narrative. “The message is clear: the name Mahama will continue to echo in Ghana’s political landscape,” he stated.