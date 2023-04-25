Prophet Urges Family of Black Sherif To Be Vigilant

Prophet Eric Asamoah has urged the family members and the management team of Black Sherif to be vigilant and pray against evil plots against the award-winning musician.

Prophet Asamoah noted that the “Traveller” hitmaker will fade out from the showbiz industry like Okomfour Kwadee if the people around him fail to pray for him.

“Some of his family will come together with some people in the entertainment industry to work against him spiritually and they will use drugs to shut his dreams. If measures are put in place, Black Sherif will get mental illness and fade out like Okomfour Kwadee”.

According to the renowned man of God, he sees Black Sherif as someone who adores drugs so that is what the people will use to fight against him to kill his promising music career.

The drugs will make him behave abnormally and that is how he will fade out from the scene.