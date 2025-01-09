Prophetic Caution Fulfilled as President Mahama Wears A Touch Of Red at Swearing-In Ceremony

A prophetic direction given by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, a renowned global seer, was fulfilled as President John Dramani Mahama and his vice president were both spotted wearing a touch of red during their swearing-in ceremony.

The prophecy, delivered during a church service, saw Apostle Amoako Attah cautioning that the president must include a touch of red in his attire for the inauguration. He described it as a divine directive from God, emphasizing its significance for the event.

“President Mahama must not go to the inauguration without a touch of red. This is God’s direction, and it is crucial for the occasion,” Apostle Amoako Attah declared during the service.

True to his words, President Mahama, known for acknowledging the accuracy of Apostle Attah’s prophecies, adhered to the prophetic guidance. At the ceremony, both the president and the vice president were seen with a touch of red in their attire, symbolizing obedience to divine instruction.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, often referred to as a gift to the nation, has consistently been recognized for declaring what he believes to be the mind of God to the people. His followers and admirers have described this event as another testament to the accuracy of his prophetic ministry.

The significance of the red element in the president’s attire has sparked conversations across the country, with many interpreting it as a sign of divine favor and protection over the new administration.

As Ghana ushers in a new era under President Mahama’s leadership, this prophetic fulfillment has further strengthened the belief among many that spiritual guidance plays a key role in the nation’s journey.