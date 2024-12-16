Prophetic Declaration On Mahama Sparks Hope For A Brighter Future

Prophet Joshua Inginla, a Nigerian prophet based in Abuja, who is founder of The Champions Royal Assembly has made a prophetic declaration that has sparked excitement and hope for Ghana’s future.

He prophesied John Dramani Mahama’s win in the presidential election and foretold the emergence of great prophets in Ghana, marking a spiritual revival and the return of the prophetic mantle

In the said video, according to Prophet Inginla, His Excellency John Mahama is destined for greatness, and ghanaians should not underestimate him. The prophet’s words have ignited hope for a brighter future, with many believing that Mahama’s leadership will bring about positive change.

The Abuja based prophetic voice declared, “Don’t undermine John Mahama. The star is on his head. Is there a seat for him to sit in the seat of power? Yes, sir. Yes, sir. Yes, sir.”

The prophecy also spoke of a spiritual revival in Ghana, with the emergence of great prophets who will correct past errors and restore the nation’s prophetic mantle. “I saw God clothing many prophets,” the prophetic voice declared. “No matter how you think they are not important. The nation of Ghana is going to begin to see the emergence of sudden rise of great prophets who are being cooked overnight.”