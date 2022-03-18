Prophetic Kitchen: 12 Skills To Make You Successful In Life In Times Of Crisis (I)

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), has again released some thought provoking messages to liberate people out of poverty and make them rich and survive in times of crisis.

Speaking on Prophetic Kitchen program on PCI Radio/TV on Thursday, March 17, 2022, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah released “Twelve Skills To Make You Successful In Life In Times Of Crisis.”

According to him, the world is entering into season of serious crisis and it will take these 12 skills for people to survive.

He said, when there is crisis, everyone talks about lack of money, and money being the problem.

But he noted that lack of money is not the real problem but rather a symptom of the problem.

“The real problem is lack of skills because skill is the greatest weapon everyone needs to defeat any financial problem in time of crisis,” he said.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that Skill is the greatest asset to manage every situation in this 21st century and that the ability to talk to every customer persuasively in times of crisis everyone is hot and buying and selling becomes difficult; hence “no one is ready to sell or buy anything making life difficult. “Closing skill”

He said, the First and Foremost Skill is Communication.

“I call it most powerful gift in times of crisis. Ability to communicate and convince people and ask them powerful question is the best gift in times of crisis because some are confused, fearful and some are angry about the situation they found themselves and that is why one needs to be skillful to manage the situation very well,” he said.

He explained that in times of crisis, market places become most difficult place, where everything you will do needs skills to make it work.

He said: “The reason why you lack money is the symptom of you lacking skills. Your lack of money is a symptom that you lack skills.”

Taking his message from the Scriptures, 1 Samuel 17: 30-36

“And he turned from him toward another, and spake after the same manner: and the people answered him again after the former manner.

And when the words were heard which David spake, they rehearsed them before Saul: and he sent for him.

And David said to Saul, Let no man’s heart fail because of him; thy servant will go and fight with this Philistine.

And Saul said to David, Thou art not able to go against this Philistine to fight with him: for thou art but a youth, and he a man of war from his youth.

And David said unto Saul, Thy servant kept his father’s sheep, and there came a lion, and a bear, and took a lamb out of the flock:

And I went out after him, and smote him, and delivered it out of his mouth: and when he arose against me, I caught him by his beard, and smote him, and slew him.

Thy servant slew both the lion and the bear: and this uncircumcised Philistine shall be as one of them, seeing he hath defied the armies of the living God.

David said moreover, The Lord that delivered me out of the paw of the lion, and out of the paw of the bear, he will deliver me out of the hand of this Philistine. And Saul said unto David, Go, and the Lord be with thee.”

He said David used his communication skills to solve situation and become somebody at the period when Goliath created great problem, and fears in the minds of the people.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also mentioned that during the time of Davis, among all frustrated people, David saw how to skilfully communicate so he was brought before the King.

“In times like this you need the skills to add to the gift. You need skills, ability to communicate in market places so you will not go hungry.

He stressed that, “Leaders of Africa lack skills to manage the affairs of the nation,” but David saw the promise on the crisis and capitalize on it to rise.

“In every situation or crisis there is a promise over it. You can never be rich when you run away from problems. Africans run away from problem. Every great man must have the ability to solve problems, but in Africa we rather create problems; we are not problem solvers. In times of crisis, you don’t need propaganda to survive, you need communication skills because at that time everybody is “Hot.”

Passing Over Opportunities

The SEER also talked about the habits of passing over opportunities.

According to him, passing over opportunities will make you POOR, and that “Never pass over opportunity to others, it will make you poor.

POOR – Passing Over Opportunity Repeatedly.”

He however indicated that the ability to communicate in market place

in times of crisis is very important because in times of crisis, life becomes marketing and everything become a market place.

“How to communicate, pull people and solve problems is all you need to survive. The purpose of money is to solve problem and that as long as you continue to run away from problem you will not have money.”

Stay Tuned For The other Skills in The Next Edition on Thursday

By PROSPER AGBENYEGA