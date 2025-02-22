Prophet’s Nephew Detained After Defying IGP Convoy—”No Exceptions,” Cleric Declares

Prophet Kofi Oduro, founder of Alabaster International Ministries and a vocal advocate for ethical conduct, has made headlines after refusing to intervene in the arrest of his own nephew for illegally tailing the convoy of Ghana’s Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The incident, which unfolded last weekend, underscores the preacher’s uncompromising stance on accountability, even when family ties are at play.

During a sermon shared widely online, Oduro recounted how his nephew phoned him in distress after being apprehended by Adenta Police. The young man, driving from Dodowa to Accra, had allegedly attempted to overtake vehicles improperly, ultimately trailing the IGP’s motorcade from Somanya to Adenta—a breach of traffic protocols deemed both dangerous and disrespectful.

“He called me saying, ‘Uncle, I’ve been arrested,’” Oduro told his congregation. “I asked what he did, and he admitted to overtaking improperly. I then spoke to the officer and said, ‘Detain him.’” Despite his influence, the prophet declined to leverage his status for leniency. His nephew spent the weekend in custody and faced court proceedings on Monday. “I told him I’d pray for him—not bail him out,” Oduro added, drawing murmurs of astonishment from attendees.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions. While some laud Oduro’s integrity, others question the rigidity of his response, particularly given Ghana’s culture of familial loyalty, where connections often secure quick resolutions. Yet the preacher’s message was unambiguous: “Respect the law, even when it pinches. Corruption thrives when we bend rules for loved ones.”

Security analysts note that tailing official convoys is not only illegal but increasingly common, with impatient drivers often risking fines or collisions to bypass traffic. The IGP’s convoy, like others, is protected under strict regulations to ensure dignitary safety. Oduro’s nephew, by disregarding these protocols, inadvertently tested his uncle’s famed principles.

Critics, however, argue the punishment may outweigh the crime. “Weekend detention for a traffic offense seems excessive,” said human rights lawyer Emefa Adeti. “This isn’t justice—it’s performative morality.” Others counter that Ghana’s lax traffic enforcement fuels recklessness, and Oduro’s stance sets a rare precedent.

For now, the prophet’s actions have reignited debates about privilege and accountability. As one social media user quipped, “If every leader acted like Oduro, maybe our politicians would think twice before using sirens to skip queues.” Whether the lesson resonates beyond pulpit rhetoric remains to be seen, but the nephew’s Monday court date—prayers notwithstanding—is a stark reminder that in Oduro’s Ghana, no one is above the law.

Watch the video below: