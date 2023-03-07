Prosecution in Kasoa Teen Killers Case to call first witness on March 9

The hearing of the case involving two teenagers who allegedly murdered an 11-year-old boy at Kasoa for ritual purposes could not commence because the State was unable to produce its first witness.

A state attorney, Nana Ama Osei, told the High Court that its first witness had relocated, and they would be calling another witness.

The State, therefore, prayed the court to adjourn the matter to Thursday, March 9, 2023, by which time the second witness would be ready to testify.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, therefore, adjourned the matter to March 9, due to the peculiar challenge of the prosecution.

The two teenagers were represented by Mr Samuel Atuah and Mr Martin Kpebu.

The two teens are being held for the murder of Mensah Abdallah on April 3, 2021 for alleged ritual purposes.

They allegedly lured the deceased into an uncomplete building and killed him with a club and cement block.