Prosecutor Given Two Weeks to Respond as Accused Skips Court in Firearm and Threat Case

The already protracted legal proceedings against Samuel Ayittey Okine, the 28-year-old bartender facing serious charges including threat of death and illegal possession of firearms, took another unexpected turn today.

Her Honor Susane Eduful of Accra Circuit Court ‘3’ was forced to adjourn the highly anticipated hearing to Tuesday, May 26, granting the prosecution two weeks to respond to a late-served bail application. Adding to the drama, Mr. Okine himself was conspicuously absent from the courtroom.

The adjournment comes after the defense counsel reportedly served the prosecution with the bail application on the very morning of today’s scheduled hearing. Judge Eduful expressed her displeasure at the eleventh-hour submission, deeming it insufficient time for the prosecution to adequately prepare their response.

This latest development follows an initial postponement announced last week due to the presiding judge of Circuit Court ’10’, Her Honor Evelyn Asamoah, being on leave. The case was subsequently transferred to Circuit Court ‘3’ under Judge Eduful.

Mr. Okine faces a total of six counts brought forth by Nuumo Ayittey Cobla III, the Korle Wolomor.

The charges, dating back to incidents in January and April of this year, include a threat of death allegedly involving a pestle, rioting with offensive weapons (including a pistol, guns, cutlasses, and knives), possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, discharging firearms in public, and two counts of using an offensive weapon, allegedly causing harm to two individuals with a pistol.

Following his initial court appearance on April 24th, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges, Mr. Okine’s legal team filed a bail application, citing alleged police brutality during his arrest and the need for medical attention.

The prosecution has vehemently opposed bail, arguing that Mr. Okine’s release could obstruct ongoing investigations, particularly as four other suspects remain at large.

The prosecution had previously assured the court of a swift trial once investigations were concluded. However, today’s adjournment due to the late filing of the bail application throws further uncertainty onto the timeline of the case.

The absence of the accused, Mr. Okine, from today’s proceedings raises further questions and could potentially have implications for his bail application and the overall progress of the case.

With the prosecutor now granted two weeks to prepare their response to the bail application, all eyes will be on the Accra Circuit Court ‘3’ on May 26th to see if the prosecution will finally present their arguments and whether the court will rule on Mr. Okine’s potential release.

The community awaits further developments in this high-profile case involving serious allegations of violence and firearm offenses.