More than 100 bodies have been found in a mass grave in Mexico’s western state of Jalisco, state prosecutors said on Sunday.

Local attorney general Gerardo Octavio Solis Gomez said the remains of at least 113 people were found, and at least 30 victims have already been identified.

The grave had been discovered in October and investigators have been working to recover bodies and identify victims since then.

In Mexico, around 60,000 people are considered missing. Organized crime, which has become increasingly fragmented into numerous groups, claims tens of thousands of lives annually in the country. Last year saw a record of nearly 36,000 killings.