Prospective Pilgrims Undergo Hajj Orientation

Al-Balad Travels Limited in collaboration with Centre for Hajj education (CEHED) has organized a practical Hajj orientation for this year’s would be pilgrims.

The programme was intended to teach would- be pilgrims basic rights and privileges of the religious mission to Saudi Arabia where pilgrims would spend about 30days on spiritual emphasis.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Executive Officer of Al- Balad Travel Limited, Alhaji Gariba Ibrahim advised would- be pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Ghana and exhibit exemplary conduct that would put Ghana on the map.

He admonished prospective pilgrims to attach greater significance to the orientation exercise to derive the needed value which would make their trip worthwhile and a memorable one.

The facilitator for the Hajj orientation programme, Mr. Abdur-Rahman Botchway said the event would afford participants the opportunity to appreciate a clear understanding of Hajj rights.

He said this year’s Hajj orientation took the form of a practical approach exhibiting a symbolic version of activities to be performed over the one month period.

“Take the orientation exercise seriously in order to get good value for your money”, he said.

According to him, if a prospective pilgrim is not conversant with these fore knowledge being imparted, s/he might make the round -trip and be accorded the attendant titles but might not have acquired the core values of pilgrimage.

A participant, Abdallah Mohammed congratulated the organizers for the regular update on pre- departure formalities and the requisite advance knowledge.

Starting from 9th June 2023, thousands of would-be pilgrims would embark on the trip to Saudi Arabia in batches from Tamale for the spiritual exercise.

Participants were taken through basic personal healthcare titbits in a PowerPoint presentation to enable them have an incident-free trip.

In a closing remark, an Islamic Theologian, Sheikh Ahmed Nkrumah advised participants to show good faith and conduct themselves appropriately on the round-trip to earn a good name for Ghana.

He charged participants to tread cautiously not to unduly step on toes adding “you never know the identity of the person you might be dealing with, since you would be interacting with people of diverse backgrounds”.

He wished them God’s journey mercies while urging them to acquit themselves well on the trip in order to market their country of origin.