Nana Oduro Numapau, the Ho Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), has attributed the low turnout at the exhibition centres within the Municipality to the code verification system introduced by the Commission.

He said the majority of prospective voters, especially the youth in the Municipality were taking advantage of the shortcode 1422 to check their details, thereby reducing the number of people who physically turned out at the centres to verify their details.

Mr Oduro, who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), urged prospective voters to visit the exhibition centres or use the code system to verify their details.

The Director disclosed that 30 out of the 193 centres where the exercise is taking place were using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM), while the rest were using the manual process.

Mr Oduro said the BVMs were being piloted and that was why they were not deployed to all the centres, adding that the Commission had measures in place to correct any anomaly that would be detected by a prospective voter regarding his or details.

Mr Jude Deh, Exhibition Officer at then Ho Court centre, told GNA that two people had their names misspelt, while one person had his picture swapped with that of a female.

He, however, said the situation had been rectified, adding that 93 people had so far verified their details out of 431 registered voters on the register since the commencement of the exercise.