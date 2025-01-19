Prosper Africa and Afreximbank Sign Strategic MoU to Boost U.S.-Africa Trade and Investment

Prosper Africa and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have entered into a new strategic partnership aimed at significantly boosting trade and investment between the United States and Africa, with a focus on key sectors such as creative industries, critical minerals, emerging technologies, and textile manufacturing.

The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to leverage their respective strengths to unlock new opportunities for economic growth on both continents.

The partnership outlines several key areas of collaboration, including capital access facilitation, technical and transaction advisory support for creative deals, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) development in agribusiness and textiles, and strategic event collaboration through initiatives like the Creative Africa Nexus. By working together, Prosper Africa and Afreximbank seek to advance priority goals such as increasing trade through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), creating and upskilling jobs, enhancing capital access, and fostering cultural exchange between the U.S. and Africa.

At a virtual signing ceremony, Ms. British A. Robinson, the coordinator for Prosper Africa, highlighted the importance of partnerships in driving economic growth. “Achieving this level of economic growth and impact on people’s lives is not a mission that can be done alone,” Robinson said. “The U.S. Government partners with African institutions like Afreximbank to reach these ambitious goals.” She emphasized that the collaboration represents a major step forward in strengthening economic ties between the U.S., Africa, and the Diaspora, with both organizations committed to driving growth, job creation, and shared prosperity across the regions.

Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President for Intra-Africa Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank, signed the MoU on behalf of her institution and echoed Robinson’s sentiments. She described the partnership as a “significant milestone” in fostering stronger economic ties between the U.S. and Africa. Awani further explained that by combining their expertise, the organizations would unlock new opportunities for trade and investment, drive innovation, and support the growth of SMEs, with the potential to create jobs and contribute to more inclusive economic development.

The MoU also includes the creation of an implementation team that will be responsible for overseeing the execution of the partnership’s objectives, with progress reviews to ensure the terms of the agreement are being met effectively.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for both parties, with the potential to transform trade and investment dynamics between the U.S. and Africa, spurring long-term economic growth, job creation, and mutual prosperity.