Prosper Patu rejected again as Akatsi North DCE nominee

Mr Prosper Patu, the re-nominated nominee for the position of a District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi North District in the Volta region, has been rejected for the second time by Assembly members.

Out of the total number of 18 members present, he polled 7 Yes votes and 11 against, representing 38 per cent in a second voting held at the District Assembly’s hall on Monday, October 25

The result meant Mr Patu, a teacher by profession failed to get two-thirds majority to be confirmed as DCE for Akatsi North.

In the first voting on Wednesday, October 6 to confirm or reject his nomination, Mr Patu, polled same 7 Yes votes and 11 No votes signifying an outright rejection.

The exercise which was supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission(EC) from Ho, saw Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta regional Minister in attendance.

Dr Letsa in an earlier address, appealed to members to vote for the Presidents nominee to join his colleagues in Accra for his orientation.

However, assembly members in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the second display of outright rejection for the nominee, indicated “Unless a preferred nominee is chosen, we would not go down for any unpopular person.”