Protect Our Future Foundation reaches out to widows at Ghambibgo community

Protect Our Future Foundation (POFF), a non-governmental organisation, has undertaken an outreach programme at Ghambibgo, a community in the Upper East Region.

The outreach, which was part of the POFF’s annual work plan, included donation of food items, stationaries, basic medications, and health screening, for widows and their dependants.

The widows, single mothers, who were victims of teenage pregnancy, received training in soap making, and were also given start-up kits as business capital.

It was supported by the Upper East Division of the Ghana Medical Association and the Bolgatanga East District of the Ghana Health Service.

Ms Susana Anutiga Nablise, Founder of POFF, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said widows were often challenged with economic insecurity, discrimination, stigmatisation as well as harmful traditional practices since their marital status hence the outreach to ease the trauma that resulted from such conditions.

She said “Most widows are living in challenging situations due to high poverty rates, low levels of economic empowerment, lack of formal and informal jobs, lack of social facilities and services.”

She said the donations covered clothing, food items, shoes for 300 widows in addition to educational materials for 50 dependants of the widows who were in basic school.

She stated that the widows were screened for breast and cervical cancer, sugar testing, blood pressure and related illnesses adding the health screening provided medical consultation for treatment for various illnesses, which gave participants a chance to learn about other ways to improve their health.