Protect The Climate To Save Lives – UK Varsity Don

The University for Development Studies (UDS) in partnership with the University of Southampton organised stakeholder engagement on a research study on Climate Change impact in Ghana.

The engagement was held in Tamale, and co-design was under a three-year Project title: Using a dialogue-based intervention to sustainably implement a rural Ghana community-based systems approach to climate services for health.

Professor Victor Mogre, an Associate Professor of Nutrition Education and Training, at the University for Development Studies Medical School, said the project was sponsored by the UK Medical Research Foundation (MRF).

The study seeks to identify community-led dialogue interventions, that can sustainably support improved stakeholder intelligence, and population knowledge and practice, around climate change and health in northern Ghana.

According to him, the main project focus is around climate change and health and there is consideration of specific health topics that will be negatively impacted by the changing climate and access to healthcare, including yellow fever and other mosquito-borne diseases, skin Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) and food and nutrition security.

He noted that evidence indicates that the African continent is the most affected global area by climate change which strongly impacts the environmental and social determinants of health, leading to devastating consequences.

Proffer Mogre indicated, “An estimated 93 percent chances of annual deaths are expected to occur by the year 2050, according to the Lancet report on Climate Change and much of which is expected to happen in sub-Saharan Africa, even though the continent is noted to contribute very little to this menace.”

He said, “The Change in epidemiology will complicate future control efforts, thus, we need to consider the effect of changing climate variables on future intervention strategies.”

Dr. Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, within the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Southampton, UK, stated that the African continent will be the hardest hit.

He said Africa has suffered disproportionately from the climate crisis, although it has done little to cause the crisis.

He added that the climate crisis has had an impact on the environmental and social determinants of health across Africa, leading to devastating health effects.

Dr. Head also mentioned that Northern Ghana is prone to extreme rainfall and flooding, maximal heat, and food insecurity. He added that the biggest victims are the rural areas, where there are low levels of development and abject poverty. He suggested that such communities need urgent attention in addressing these challenges to improve the lives of Ghanaians, especially the rural folks.