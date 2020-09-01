Mr. Isaac K. Asiamah Minister of Youth and Sports, has called on embers of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to protect the image and sanctity of the game.

“You are all stakeholders in the industry and must do everything possible to ensure the sanctity and integrity of the sport.

“Branding is not the effort of one person, but the collective efforts of all hence you must do your best to protect your image. As the President of the GFA said earlier, this is the platform to voice out your grievances.

“The Congress is the platform to share your problems and solve them,” Mr. Asiamah made these remarks at the 26th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He said the President of the GFA Mr. Kurt Okraku has over the past months demonstrated integrity and transparency.

“This was also reflected in the speech delivered by the president and i must commend him for that,” he added.