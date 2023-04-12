Protect women and girls – Community actors urged

Mr Emmanuel Horlortu, the Chief Executive Officer of Safety Protections Against Crime Consult, an NGO, has appealed to community actors to protect women and girls who fall victim to domestic and intimate partner violence.

He also called for their collaboration with other State authorities in fighting criminal cases like rape, defilement, incest, and murder.

Mr Horlortu who made the appeal in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said it was the duty of community leaders to report cases of abuses to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit for investigation and prosecution of perpetrators.

He encouraged traditional leaders to support the promotion of new forms of positive social norms and masculine identities, to encourage men and boys to join the call to end violence against women and girls in the country.

Again, community members and traditional leaders must help in ending or modifying customary practices that discriminated against women and girls in their communities, Mr Horlortu advised.

Mr Horlortu also advised community leaders to organise activities on moral attitude and behavioural change for men and boys, to enhance teaching of safe and healthy relationships among women and girls in communities.