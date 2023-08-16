Protect your assets with fire insurance policies – Priority Insurance Company

Mr. Salifu Abubakar Godmar, Priority Insurance Company Limited’s General Manager, Marketing and Business Development stated that in view of recent and past fires, the company had developed fire policy for the individual and organizations to ensure that in case of any misfortune, they were not unduly disadvantaged.

He continued that Priority Insurance had rolled out innovative fire insurance package, which gave the insured financial protections.

Mr. Godmar Salifu said: “The individual need Fire Insurance as protection against property including buildings, household goods and personal effects, and the Organization including; Commercial and Industrial entity could insure its buildings, plant, machinery and equipment, stock of raw materials, finished goods and profits”.

Mr. Salifu Godmar who has oversight duties nationwide stated at the “Alumni Business Forum of Galaxy International School,” a platform rolled-out for Galaxy International School’s old students

Mr. Godmar who spoke on the topic: “Risk Management and Insurance” said Priority Insurance has innovative policies including domestic fire policy for private premises which is a standard Fire Policy which pays for loss of or damage to insured items as a result of Fire, Lightning and Limited explosion as well as explosions from boilers used for domestic purposes.

He added that the Commercial Insurance Fire covered the buildings, plant, machinery and equipment, stock of raw materials, finished goods and profits; Business Interruption or loss of profits insurance focuses huge Industrial and Commercial concerns which could be extended to cover consequential loss or Loss of Profits upon request.

Mr. Abubakar said the home package policy for house owners is a specially packaged policy that combined both Fire and Allied Perils and Burglary Insurance for House Owners who lived in their own houses at a moderate price.

Source : Samuel Kwame Boadu