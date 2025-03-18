Protect Yourselves: NIC Urges Market Women, Tricycle Riders

The head of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) in the Central Region, Mrs Nicholina Naa Yeye Adumuah, has called on market women and Tricycle Riders to embrace the insurance policies available to them.

Mrs. Nicholina Naa Yeye Adumuah advised on a day of public education for market women at the Abura market and tricycle riders in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The day’s Insurance education brought together many market women, tricycle commercial riders, and insurance companies.

Addressing the gatherings, Nicholina Naa Yeye Adumuah disclosed that the NIC will be doing a lot of inclusive insurance. This, she noted will enable all to be insured.

According to her, the move is to comply with the Insurance Act 2001, Section 3, and Subsection G, which makes it mandatory for businesses to be insured.

During the encounter with the commercial tricycle riders, popularly known as the Pragia and the Aboboya riders, Mrs Naa Yeye Adumuah pointed out that the nation’s constitution forbids using tricycles for commercial activities.

She therefore advised them to secure insurance covers to protect themselves and the tricycles against any eventualities.

She cited wearing protective gadgets like helmets and gloves when plying their trade. She also asked the riders to fix enclosures like caravans or canopies to prevent passengers from falling off the tricycle while the vehicles are in motion.

She admonished the Pragia and the Aboboya riders to eschew drunk and reckless driving.

Mrs. Naa Yeye Adumuah asked the motorists to live by their motto, “Pragia Helping The Nation, Helping the Youth”.

She further advised them to undergo the required training and get operating licenses while they wait for Ghana’s parliament to pass the appropriate legislation to regulate the Okada, Pragia, and Aboboya businesses.

Educating the market women and Tricycle Riders, Mrs . Nicholina Naa Yeye Adumuah admitted that much as she admits that activities of some insurance companies fall short of expectations, as the head of these insurance companies, she will ensure fair dealings between the insurers and their clients.

Statistics available at the National Road Safety Authority and the MTTD indicate that 1377 death cases were recorded in 2023. Of this number, 937 people died in motor vehicle crashes. About 90 percent of the deaths according to the National Center for Health Statistics Mortality were through motorbike and related crashes.