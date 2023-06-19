Protecting Privacy And Dignity: The Role Of Data Protection And Cybercrime Laws In Liberia’s Fight Against Cyberbullying

The protection of privacy and dignity has grown urgently important in today’s interconnected world where the digital landscape shapes many elements of our life. Cyberbullying, a prevalent issue made worse by the influence of social media and internet platforms, poses serious risks to people’s physical and emotional wellbeing.

Like many other nations, Liberia is struggling with how urgently this problem needs to be resolved. Cyberbullying may be significantly reduced, online safety can be protected, and fundamental rights can be upheld by enacting strong data protection and cybercrime laws.

Nevertheless, despite the seriousness of the issue, there is a worrying lack of discussion surrounding the inclusion of cyberbullying mitigating techniques in presidential candidates’ platforms. This exposes potential gaps in their comprehension of the significance and urgency of cyberbullying prevention and raises questions about their commitment to addressing this prevalent issue. Candidates risk unwittingly sustaining a lack of knowledge and a restricted response to cyberbullying in the political scene by failing to address this crucial issue.

This article focuses on the function of data protection and cybercrime legislation in Liberia’s fight against cyberbullying in an effort to shine light on the value of protecting privacy and dignity in the digital era. Additionally, it will cover notable data breaches that have happened in Liberia as well as instances of cyberbullying that have actually happened there. Last but not least, it will express concerns and engage in discussion about the lack of mitigation plans for cyberbullying in presidential candidates’ platforms, highlighting the need for action and urging approval of the draft cybercrime and strategy developed by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority. Liberia may make tremendous progress toward safeguarding the privacy, dignity, and well-being of its citizens online with comprehensive laws and coordinated measures.

Like many other nations, Liberia has seen upsetting instances of cyberbullying on social media platforms. In these situations, explicit or private information is disseminated without the participants’ knowledge or agreement. One case in particular that received a lot of attention involves the dissemination of a young person’s naked image or video, subjecting them to emotional pain as well as public humiliation and harassment. Such cyberbullying violates the victims’ privacy and dignity and has a long-lasting negative effect on their mental health and social position.

Social media platforms’ anonymity and vast audience frequently provide criminals more freedom to target their victims without worrying about repercussions right away. The negative effects of cyberbullying extend beyond the digital sphere and affect the victims’ relationships with others as well as their chances for a good school and career. Due to the prevalence of cyberbullying, which undermines trust and fosters an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, Liberia’s social structure is seriously threatened.

Data Breaches in Liberia:

Cyberbullying and massive data breaches have both occurred in Liberia, raising more questions about online safety and privacy. While particular incidences involving well-known companies and institutions have happened, it’s possible that we won’t talk about them because of how sensitive they are. These data breaches put people’s private information, including names, addresses, contact information, and occasionally financial information, at risk of unauthorized access. Individuals’ privacy and security are compromised, increasing their risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other dangers from cyberbullying.

Beyond how they affect people right now, data breaches have long-lasting effects. They undermine consumer confidence in online services, obstruct the development of new technologies, and slow down economic expansion. The potential of data breaches and subsequent cyberbullying attacks remains high in the absence of strong data protection regulations, further emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive laws to protect individuals’ personal information and improve cybersecurity procedures.

Concerns Regarding Presidential Candidates’ Manifestos:

Although cyberbullying and data breaches are alarmingly common in Liberia, there is a startling lack of discussion of these topics in presidential candidates’ platforms. This raises questions about the candidates’ knowledge, comprehension, and prioritizing of data protection and cyberbullying prevention as essential elements of an all-encompassing digital strategy.

Candidates for president must address the issues that matter to the people they hope to represent. By leaving out mitigation tactics for cyberbullying from their manifestos, they run the risk of perpetuating a lack of understanding and action on this urgent issue. Cyberbullying has wide-ranging effects on people of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds. Its effects on societal cohesion, well-being, and mental health cannot be ignored or undervalued.

Additionally, candidates’ commitment to creating a secure and inclusive online environment for all people is called into question by the absence of a thorough cyberbullying mitigation strategy in their manifestos. Prevention of cyberbullying must be given top priority through laws, public awareness campaigns, and assistance programs that give victims voice and hold offenders accountable.

Raising Concerns and Urging Action:

In spite of the fact that cyberbullying continues to represent a serious threat to people’s privacy and dignity in Liberia, it is depressing to see how little this issue is addressed in presidential candidates’ platform statements. This absence raises questions about their comprehension of the severity of the issue and their dedication to finding a solution. To compel candidates to give priority to the creation and execution of an all-encompassing mitigating plan, it is crucial to bring these issues to light and spark a lively discussion.

The issue of cyberbullying cannot be disregarded or undervalued. Its effects go beyond the digital sphere and affect people’s mental health, emotional stability, and general quality of life. Presidential candidates unintentionally support cyberbullying by omitting to include ideas for stopping it in their platforms.

It is critical to understand that cyberbullying is a complex issue that calls for a multifaceted solution. Strong data protection and cybercrime laws that protect people’s right to privacy, offer channels for reporting and looking into cyberbullying events, and impose penalties on offenders are necessary for combating cyberbullying. The significance of digital literacy, education, and victim support systems should also be emphasized by these legislation.

The far-reaching effects of cyberbullying must also be taken into account by presidential candidates, particularly how it could contribute to a hostile and polarized society. Candidate risk promoting a culture of harassment, fear, and insecurity in the digital sphere by failing to emphasize cyberbullying prevention. Political leaders have a duty to promote an atmosphere that values decency, empathy, and respect both offline and online.

The House of Representatives and Senate are urged to endorse the draft plan and strategy developed by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority in view of these worries. This comprehensive piece of legislation lays the groundwork for efficiently combating cyberbullying, preserving individual privacy rights, and boosting cybersecurity safeguards. The Liberian government may show its determination to establishing a secure and inclusive online environment for everyone by committing to passing this legislation.

Additionally, raising awareness, participating in debates, and holding presidential candidates accountable depend heavily on the work of civil society organizations, advocacy groups, and the media. It is possible to encourage candidates to include cyberbullying mitigation techniques in their manifestos and make this happen through open discourse and public pressure.

The absence of cyberbullying mitigating strategies in presidential candidates’ manifestos is a cause for concern. The fight against cyberbullying and the protection of privacy and dignity in Liberia’s digital landscape require concerted efforts, comprehensive legislation, and proactive measures. By raising awareness, initiating discussions, and urging action, we can collectively work towards a safer and more respectful online environment. Let us hold our political leaders accountable and advocate for the approval and implementation of the drafted cybercrime and strategy, ensuring that Liberia takes decisive steps to protect its citizens from the harmful effects of cyberbullying and promote a culture of digital respect and empathy.

Call to Action: Approving the Drafted Cybercrime and Strategy:

This article requests that the House of Representatives and Senate give the approval of the draft cybercrime and strategy developed by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority top priority in light of the pressing need to address cyberbullying and data breaches. With the passage of this Act, Liberia would have a strong legal foundation to effectively combat cyberbullying, safeguard personal information, and improve cybersecurity.

This law must be passed quickly in order to show the government’s commitment to solving the problems caused by cyberbullying and data breaches. In addition to enforcing tougher data protection laws and raising awareness about online safety and responsible digital behavior, it would give the necessary resources and measures for incidents of cyberbullying investigation and prosecution. The draft cybercrime and strategy was approved by Liberia.

Conclusion:

Cyberbullying must be addressed in a holistic manner, with strong data protection and cybercrime legislation being just two of the key components. The alarmingly high incidence of cyberbullying on social media sites and the dangers associated with data breaches are issues that Liberia has to address. Concerns are raised concerning presidential contenders’ willingness to handle this important issue given the lack of cyberbullying mitigation techniques in their platform statements. It is necessary to have a discussion, spread awareness, and demand action from political leaders in order to put a high priority on the adoption of comprehensive laws and regulations that safeguard people from cyberbullying and bolster data protection measures. The only way for Liberia to establish a secure and welcoming online community that preserves the values of confidentiality, decency, and respect is by concerted effort and firm action.

bY Willie Bee Tingba, Jr.. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology Infrastructure Management Services from the United Methodist University (UMU). He is a Digital Rights Activist, Former Lecturer at the BlueCrest University Liberia, Founder, and President Emeritus at the Liberia Information Technology Student Union (LITSU). He can be contacted at the following WhatsApp number and email addresses +231777538605 / wtingba@ciu.edu.lr / williebee0880321976@gmail.com