Protection of Children vital- Department of Children advocates

Ghanaians have been reminded that child protection is a shared responsibility, because children are assets to the nation, communities as well as their parents.

Effective mechanisms should therefore be put in place to protect children from harm.

Mrs. Susan Akotia, Adaklu District Director of the Department of Social Welfare (DSW), gave the reminder at a day’s child protection workshop organised by the DSW at Adaklu Waya.

The participants were drawn from selected communities in the Adaklu District.

They are to serve as child protection advocates and peer educators in their various communities.

Mrs. Akortia advised parents especially to safeguard children from violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect.

She mentioned some forms of child abuse as physical, psychological, emotional and economical, as well as sexual harassment.

“Children are vulnerable, so it is our collective responsibility to protect them,” she urged.

The Director asked parents to listen to complaints of abuse from children with patience.

She intimated that parents should ensure that children enjoyed their rights to the fullest adding, “children should also be guided to perform their responsibilities with perfection”.

Mrs. Akortia noted that it was an offence to handle child abuse cases at home and said such cases should be reported to the law enforcement agencies for redress.

She urged participants to play their advocacy roles effectively and also educate members of their communities on the rights of children and the consequences of child abuse.