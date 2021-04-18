A German court has confirmed the ban of a rally by the Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) movement in the eastern city of Dresden, the capital of Saxony, planned for Saturday.

The movement, which is largely made up of Covid-19 deniers, right-wing activists and anti-vaccination campaigners, has held mass protests in the past that frequently defy the regulations implemented to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the Saxon Higher Administrative Court explained on Friday evening that the court found this posed unacceptable risks for participants and passers-by.

In particular due to the above-average number of infections and the spread of more contagious virus variants in Germany, there was an unforeseeable risk.

The city administration also expects that milder measures, such as limiting the number of participants, will not be effective.

Experience with past demonstrations had shown this. It was to be expected that the organizer would not succeed in ensuring compliance with the hygiene regulations and a limited number of participants despite a plan that was presented.

The decision of the Higher Administrative Court cannot be appealed.

Previously, the Administrative Court of Dresden had confirmed the ban imposed by the city of Dresden on Thursday evening.

All planned alternative events also remain prohibited. In addition, Dresden also banned a rally of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) with around 500 registered participants.

Despite the bans, the Dresden police are preparing for a large-scale operation on Saturday.

Meanwhile, drivers of camper vans were due to stage a protest against restrictions on camping in Germany in Berlin on Saturday.

The protest is expected to include around 700 camper vans and caravans, which plan to drive from the Olympic stadium to the Reichstag, the parliament building.

The campers are demanding the reopening of campsites and camping parking spaces, which are currently closed as part of measures to contain the pandemic. Wild camping is not allowed in Germany.

“Camping with social distance is the best, safest and most contact-free form of recovery for our families,” the organizers said.

“The long restrictions of the current lockdown are eating away at the people and families, many are longing for opening steps,” they added.

The protesters called for safe spaces to give families air to breathe, which was possible in nature.