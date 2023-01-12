Protester killed, policeman injured following violent protest in SW Nigeria

Nigerian police said on Monday an investigation has been launched on how a protester was killed and a policeman was injured following a violent protest in the southwestern state of Lagos.

Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin told reporters that normalcy has returned to the Ojota area of the country’s commercial and economic hub.

Arrests were made by riot police, Hundeyin said without giving further details.

The protest, allegedly by a secessionist group, grounded commercial activities in the area, and vehicles were burned and destroyed during the pandemonium. Witnesses said police used tear gas to disperse the protesters. Enditem