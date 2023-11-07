Protests against the US “sanction” attempt continue in Hong Kong

Residents in Hong Kong continued to protest outside the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong on Tuesday, condemning the bill introduced by some U.S. lawmakers, which clamored for “sanctions” against Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government officials, prosecutors and judges.

Various institutions and individuals also issued statements condemning the acts.

The HKSAR Legislative Council issued a joint statement expressing firm opposition against the U.S. attempt, condemning U.S. politicians for grossly interfering in Hong Kong affairs and blatantly interfering with Hong Kong’s judicial system.

In a joint statement, 27 provincial-level hometown associations in Hong Kong strongly condemned the despicable actions of U.S. politicians, saying that the so-called “sanctions” is the result of collusion between anti-China forces in Hong Kong and international anti-China forces, and is another evidence of their violation of the national security law in Hong Kong.

The statement emphasized that Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs and U.S. politicians must not be allowed to act recklessly.

Deputies of the HKSAR to the National People’s Congress issued a joint statement saying that it is the indisputable responsibility of the HKSAR government to exercise law enforcement, prosecution and judicial powers over serious criminal cases endangering national security in accordance with the Basic Law of the HKSAR and the national security law in Hong Kong, and the United States has no right to interfere in the internal affairs of other places or impose its will on others.

Members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in the HKSAR also issued a joint statement condemning the U.S. attempt, saying that the so-called “sanction” is a groundless slander and malicious interference with the rule of law and judicial independence in Hong Kong.

“We urge U.S. politicians to immediately stop all acts of unreasonable interference in Hong Kong’s internal affairs and undermining the rule of law in Hong Kong, and apologize to Hong Kong,” the statement said.

Friends of Hong Kong Association issued a statement saying that the despicable and shameless political manipulation by U.S. politicians is a mockery of the spirit of democracy and the rule of law that they advocate, and violates their self-proclaimed judicial independence. The statement called on all residents of Hong Kong to unite and resolutely safeguard Hong Kong’s fundamental interests and national security.

Tam Yiu-chung, vice president of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, strongly criticized and condemned the bullying behavior of the United States, saying that it is intended to impact the rule of law system and judicial independence in other places and will never be accepted.

Tam stressed that in the face of unreasonable intimidation from the United States, the HKSAR government must continue to perform its duties in safeguarding national security in accordance with the law.

Eliza Chan, member of the Executive Council of the HKSAR government, said that U.S. politicians openly clamored for “sanctions” on HKSAR personnel who perform their duties in an attempt to disrupt Hong Kong and create greater chaos.

Chan said that she firmly believes that the HKSAR personnel, especially the judicial and law enforcement officials, are not afraid of any intimidation and will be unswerving to stay loyal to their duties and fulfill their responsibilities in safeguarding national security.