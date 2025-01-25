Protests Erupt in Effutu Constituency Over Exclusion of NDC Candidate from Appointments

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Effutu constituency, Central Region, voiced their frustration in a violent protest on Friday, January 24, after what they believe to be the exclusion of their 2020 and 2024 parliamentary candidate, James Kofi Annan, from recent government appointments made by President John Dramani Mahama.

The protesters stormed the NDC constituency office, causing significant disruption by vandalizing property. They gathered plastic furniture and other materials outside the office, setting them alight in an act of defiance. The scene was chaotic, with the protesters expressing their dissatisfaction with what they perceived as a lack of recognition for James Kofi Annan, who has been a dedicated servant of the party.

Musah Moro, a branch chairman of the NDC, was among those speaking out during the protest, highlighting Annan’s loyalty and hard work for the party. He argued that the former parliamentary candidate deserved a governmental role as a reward for his contributions, which would further strengthen his ongoing support for the NDC.

The protestors have called on President Mahama to acknowledge Annan’s efforts and appoint him to a position in recognition of his service. At the time of the protest, local and regional NDC leadership had not yet addressed the situation or responded to the concerns of the agitated supporters.