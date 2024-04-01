PROTOA Cautions Drivers Against Indiscipline During Easter

The Progressive Transport Owners’ Association (PROTOA) has stressed the need for drivers across the country to be cautious on the road, particularly during this festive season of Easter.

Speaking to our news team in an interview at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, the Aflao Branch Secretary of the Association, Mr. Cephas Exe, noted that safety on the road is key during this year’s Easter season.

For the past few days, pedestrian activities at the country’s lorry stations across the country have increased following Easter travel preparations by motorists and the Christian fraternity towards this year’s Easter festivities and celebrations.

A visit by our news team to the Aflao main lorry station in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region showed that brisk business activities and human interactions have greatly picked up in recent times.

PROTOA is one of the most well-organized and major transport unions in the region, having more than thirty (30) branches or major loading points across the region.

Secretary of the Aflao Branch of PROTOA, Mr. Cephas Exe has been cautioning drivers not only to be cautious during this period of Easter but also to ensure maximum safety on the road.

He reminded drivers not to turn what he described as the welcome expectations of families and friends into horror and sorrow, emphasizing that the slogan for the period should be safe return, safe journey, and safe arrival.

Mr. Exe also advised drivers to always take a rest where necessary, saying such a move is not only in their interest, health-wise but also for the safety of their passengers.

The Secretary reminded the drivers of their road signs and urged them to use such symbols religiously to prevent road crashes. According to him, such road signs serve as guidance and safety precautions on the road, adding that it is incumbent on drivers to adhere to such road signs to ensure total safety on the road.

Mr. Exe also reminded drivers to make proper and maximum use of road signs to remain disciplined on the roads.

He expressed his gratitude to the traveling public for their support of PROTOA and gave the assurance that the Association would, in the coming years, continue to provide better and improved services to Ghanaians across the country.