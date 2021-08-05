PROTOA to collaborate with Road Safety Authority to enhance safe driving

The Progressive Transport Owner’s Association Ghana (PROTOA) will be collaborating with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to educate drivers and the public on road safety practices.

The partnership will sensitise drivers and transport owners of the Association as well as the public on the adoption of safe driving practices and techniques to curb road accidents.

Mr Benjamin Argosu Katsekpor, National Chairman, PROTOA, made these remarks in his acceptance speech as the new national chairperson elect of the Association.

He said they would be doing this through sensitisation and capacity building programmes for members towards improving road safety.

Mr Katsekpor appealed to financial institutions to provide loans for transport owners to help them acquire new vehicles to protect the environment from unhealthy exhaust fumes from old cars.

He said this would help in efforts to mitigate climate change effects especially in reducing emission of gases into the atmosphere.

He called on government to support them in their operations, since they were also partners in securing public safety.

The National Chair expressed appreciation to members of the Association for choosing him as their leader to steer the affairs of PROTOA in the next four years.

He implored for their support and guidance in his new role to serve them, adding that, together they could achieve the successes they envisioned.

Mr Samuel Agyeman, Board Chairman, PROTOA, advised the new national executives to work in unity to achieve their aspirations.

“I implore you to work in unity with one another including; members on issues confronting PROTOA, so that together we can push the Association to higher heights,” he added.

Mr Agyeman entreated members to provide the necessary support to the new leadership, adding that, they should regularly pay their dues to financially sustain the Association.

The PROTOA elections were held at the National Headquarters of the Association, where five unopposed candidates who formed the acting interim national executive council stood for validation as candidates for the office.

The five candidates were approved by members to form the national executive council after they had acted in that capacity for more than a year when they could not hold elections in the previous year due to COVID-19.

They will serve a four-year term in their new roles.

They include; Mr Benjamin Agorsu Katsekpor, National Chairman; Mr Nana Fayah, National Vice Chairman and Mr Lawrence Kangah, National Treasurer.

The rest incude; Mr Stephen Addai, Deputy National Treasurer and Mr Peter Ackom, National Organiser.