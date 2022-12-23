PROTOA urges accident-free festive season

Mr. Benjamin Agorsu Katsekpor, National Chairman of Progressive Transport Owners Association of Ghana (PROTOA), has advised motorists and road users to be mindful of their activities to ensure that road accidents were reduced or avoided during this Christmas season.

According to him, road accidents that usually characterised the festive season could be avoided if drivers took a little precaution on the roads.

Mr. Katsekpor was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Aflao.

He said most drivers broke road traffic regulations with impunity and failed to observe road signs, resulting in carnage and fatalities witnessed on the roads.

He called on drivers across the country to observe the road signs and adhere strictly to traffic regulations to avoid fatalities.

Mr Katsekpor advised drivers to avoid over speeding and unnecessary over taking, which he observed were mainly the cause of road crashes as drivers in their haste to cash in on the festive season with many commuters travelling to and from various parts of the country to join their loved ones trooped to the lorry stations in their numbers.

“We all know that many people travel to and from various places to join their families and loved ones to celebrate Christmas and New year and every driver or transport owner wants to make their lot during the season- but let us not sacrifice precious lives all because of money,” he advised.