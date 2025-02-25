Amidu Challenges Mahama to Clean Up Anti-Corruption Watchdog First

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has called on President John Dramani Mahama to prioritize rooting out alleged corruption within Ghana’s very institution tasked with fighting graft—the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP)—before addressing irregularities elsewhere in government.

In a sharp critique, Amidu accused the OSP under current prosecutor William Kissi Agyebeng of operating as an “economic crime scene,” citing unlawful appointments and payroll violations that he claims undermine the agency’s legitimacy.

“President Mahama must first confront the payroll ‘economic crime scene’ at the OSP—which once ruled in his favor—to prove his credibility in tackling broader corruption,” Amidu declared, referencing unresolved claims of financial misconduct during Agyebeng’s tenure. His remarks, laced with political undertones, tie Mahama’s ability to address controversies like irregularities at the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and the annulment of late-term appointments by former President Nana Akufo-Addo to his willingness to first “clean house” at the OSP.

Amidu’s challenge strikes at the heart of public skepticism toward Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts. The OSP, established in 2018 as an independent body to investigate and prosecute graft, has faced accusations of political bias and operational opacity under Agyebeng. Amidu, who resigned as the inaugural Special Prosecutor in 2020 citing political interference, now argues that Mahama’s administration cannot credibly promise reform while ignoring alleged rot within the watchdog itself.

“The start of Mahama’s tenure is his moment to reassure Ghanaians he governs with honor,” Amidu asserted, framing the president’s early actions as a litmus test for his commitment to integrity. The comments reflect broader tensions over Ghana’s struggle to enforce accountability, with critics often accusing successive governments of weaponizing anti-corruption bodies against rivals while shielding allies.

Mahama’s administration has yet to respond to Amidu’s demands, but the pressure highlights the delicate balancing act facing the president. Neutralizing allegations of OSP misconduct could bolster his reformist image, yet doing so risks entangling him in partisan battles. Meanwhile, civil society groups warn that public trust in institutions like the OSP—already frayed by years of controversy—will erode further without tangible action.

As Ghana grapples with economic strain and demands for transparency, Amidu’s ultimatum underscores a recurring theme: the fight against corruption begins not with sweeping promises, but with the courage to confront rot within one’s own ranks. For Mahama, the path to credibility may indeed start at the OSP’s doorstep.