Prove your worth at Qatar World Cup  – Ga Mantse urges Black Stars

King Tackie Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, has urged the senior national team, the Black Stars, to showcase their footballing prowess to the rest of the world ahead of their opener at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars open their campaign in Qatar against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022, before subsequent matches against South Korea and Uruguay, all in Group H.

A statement from the Office of the Ga Manste said the entire people of Ga Dangme were solidly behind the team, urging them to go all out and lift the flag of Ghana high.

It added that they were optimistic about the Black Stars making it beyond the group stage, especially under the guidance of coach Otto Addo and his technical team.

“We are encouraged by the determination of the handlers of the Black Stars and the commitment of the players to overcome all odds.

“The entire nation is excited by the beautiful brand of football displayed by the Stars in their last dress rehearsal with Switzerland, and we look forward to the best

World Cup performance by the national team.

“In that connection, our ardent prayers are with the team for its maximum success in Qatar,” the statement said.

The Black Stars would be looking to surpass their quarterfinal berth achieved at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, but face a formidable group stage test.